GAME THREAD - 2022 BOA Game 2: Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers (0-1)
Calgary Flames (1-0)
-PLAYOFFS-
Round 2, Game 2
20 May 2022
Scotiabank Saddledome
830 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline
Calgary took game 1 by a field goal in a game that was filled with scoring. Can the Oilers wrangle a split out of Calgary with a win tonight?
Jay Woodcroft makes it clear Mike Smith will start Game 2. pic.twitter.com/4bzFBRh4rK— Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) May 19, 2022
Well alright then.
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Gosh, nine is a lot of goals. Six is a lot of goals. Allowing two goals in the first minute is a lot of goals. Can the Oilers tighten up on the whole goal allowing thing? Jeez. Maybe keep it to like, four or less tonight. The Flames got on the board early in Wednesday’s series opener. Although the Oilers were able to tie it after being down by a boatload, you’re not going to win very many contests when you allow nine goals.
- Keep an eye out on Darnell Nurse’s ice time tonight. Normally he’s in the mid-20s, he played just 18 and change in Wednesday’s series opener. With a report that Nurse may be suffering from a core muscle injury, Nurse’s minutes could be spread out a bit.
- The Oilers will need more from their power play. “Listless” is the word that comes to mind when thinking about Wednesday’s 0/4 performance. If they get four more chances tonight, cashing in on one would be nice.
