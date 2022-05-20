 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GAME THREAD - 2022 BOA Game 2: Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames

After a wild game 1, the Oilers hope to head home with a split.

By Jeff Chapman
/ new
Edmonton Oilers v Calgary Flames - Game One Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (0-1)

Calgary Flames (1-0)

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 2, Game 2

20 May 2022

Scotiabank Saddledome

830 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline

Calgary took game 1 by a field goal in a game that was filled with scoring. Can the Oilers wrangle a split out of Calgary with a win tonight?

Well alright then.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Gosh, nine is a lot of goals. Six is a lot of goals. Allowing two goals in the first minute is a lot of goals. Can the Oilers tighten up on the whole goal allowing thing? Jeez. Maybe keep it to like, four or less tonight. The Flames got on the board early in Wednesday’s series opener. Although the Oilers were able to tie it after being down by a boatload, you’re not going to win very many contests when you allow nine goals.
  • Keep an eye out on Darnell Nurse’s ice time tonight. Normally he’s in the mid-20s, he played just 18 and change in Wednesday’s series opener. With a report that Nurse may be suffering from a core muscle injury, Nurse’s minutes could be spread out a bit.
  • The Oilers will need more from their power play. “Listless” is the word that comes to mind when thinking about Wednesday’s 0/4 performance. If they get four more chances tonight, cashing in on one would be nice.

Loading comments...