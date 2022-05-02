GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton Oilers
Los Angeles Kings
-PLAYOFFS-
Round 1, Game 1
02 May 2021
Rogers Place
8 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown
The playoffs are here.
The fans are ready.
Let’s get to gettin’.
Oilers vs Kings:— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) May 2, 2022
Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi
Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Foegele-RNH-Ryan
Archibald-McLeod-Kassian
Brassard-Shore
Nurse-Ceci
Keith-Bouchard
Kulak-Barrie
Russell-Broberg
Smith
Koskinen
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- GOOD STARTS: Edmonton needs to get off to a good start in their first playoff game. The Kings aren’t slouches, but every minute they’re allowed to hang around is one more minute that the Oilers aren’t scoring goals. Trust me, it’s science.
- MIKE SMITH STARTS: Admittedly these are words I wouldn’t have believed I would be uttering a month ago, but Smith has been letter perfect in the month of April. The Oilers are going to need a solid sixty minutes more than ever from Mike Smith tonight.
- KEEP AWAY FROM KEMPE: Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe are two big weapons in LA’s arsenal. Kempe has scored 20 goals off of Kopitar’s helpers, any interference is good interference between those two.
It’s just about that time.
