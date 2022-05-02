 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Oilers look to get on the board early and often in Game One

By Jeff Chapman
Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers

Los Angeles Kings

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 1, Game 1

02 May 2021

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

The playoffs are here.

The fans are ready.

Let’s get to gettin’.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • GOOD STARTS: Edmonton needs to get off to a good start in their first playoff game. The Kings aren’t slouches, but every minute they’re allowed to hang around is one more minute that the Oilers aren’t scoring goals. Trust me, it’s science.
  • MIKE SMITH STARTS: Admittedly these are words I wouldn’t have believed I would be uttering a month ago, but Smith has been letter perfect in the month of April. The Oilers are going to need a solid sixty minutes more than ever from Mike Smith tonight.
  • KEEP AWAY FROM KEMPE: Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe are two big weapons in LA’s arsenal. Kempe has scored 20 goals off of Kopitar’s helpers, any interference is good interference between those two.

It’s just about that time.

