2022 C&B Staff Playoff Pick ‘Em: Edmonton Oilers vs. LA Kings

The playoffs are here! The Oilers are in the playoffs, too! What a day.

The Oilers look to score early and often in tonight’s game against the LA Kings. The Kings have other plans, as you may have surmised. The Kings and Oilers haven’t met in the playoffs since 1992. What does it all mean?

It means that our resident experts are here to gauge this series. Will Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl help send the Oilers sky-high? Will Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe keep the Oilers at bay? Will Edmonton’s defence hold up? How about Mike Smith? All these questions. Let’s get to some answers.

Preston Shona Czechboy Matt Bruce Jeff Oilers in 5 Oilers in 6 Kings in 6 Oilers in 6 Oilers in 5 Oilers in 5

There are some answers.

The only one to go rogue was Czechboy, who obviously wants to see the world burn. Everyone else has the Oilers in 5 or 6, which I believe is fair.

The Oilers’ high powered offence should be the driving force in this one. If the Kings are able to stifle the Oilers creativity with the puck (or if Jonathan Quick regains his 2012 self), it could draw this series out a little longer. If the Kings’ defence keeps the Oilers from putting together quality chances, that might hinder things quite a bit for Edmonton.

If Edmonton’s goaltending becomes suspect again, all bets are off.

The series starts tonight at 8 PM MT. Join us during, and then join us after when Preston has the wrap up.