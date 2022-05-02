GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles Kings

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 1, Game 1

02 May 2021

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

IT IS TIME

The regular season is complete, and the playoffs are just about to begin. Edmonton faces LA in the first round best of seven starting tonight. The Oilers are looking to forget all about getting swept in round one by the Winnipeg Jets last season, they’d love nothing more than to dominate LA at both ends of the ice. The first game in the best of seven round begins tonight. Can the Oilers get on the board early and often?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“I’m excited for sure. I’m excited because our team has earned the right to be the home team in Game 1 of an NHL playoff series...I’ve been around a lot of NHL playoff games and had some good runs in the AHL. This is my first time being the head coach in this situation, but I feel very prepared for it.”

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft.

Tonight is Woodcroft’s first playoff game as an NHL head coach. He’s done quite well for himself since becoming Edmonton’s bench boss, going 26-9-3 in relief of Dave Tippett. After three years in Detroit as a video coach, seven years in San Jose as an assistant coach, three years as an assistant with the Oilers and over three years as Bakersfield’s head coach, it’s Woodcroft’s time to shine in the postseason.

THE KINGS ARE SAYING

“Identity, resiliency, we’ve experienced a lot of things and I think we’ve played good hockey...we’ll continue on and try to do it the way that we have.”

Source

That’s Kings head coach Todd McLellan.

You’d be hard pressed to find a list of playoff predictions that included LA but not Vegas on it. Credit to the Kings where it’s deserved: they’ve kept a lot of traffic away from their goaltenders and when you limit chances, you limit goals against. The Kings might not have very many household names among their defence, but there’s a reason this defence had the eleventh fewest goals allowed this season.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

Oilers vs Kings:



Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-RNH-Ryan

Archibald-McLeod-Kassian

Brassard-Shore



Nurse-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Kulak-Barrie

Russell-Broberg



Smith

Koskinen — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) May 2, 2022