Pickin’ Winners: Battle Of Alberta Edition

This round of the Battle of Alberta has been 31 years in the making. Will the Oilers emerge in the best of seven? Will Calgary advance to the conference championship?

Over the next week or two, we’ll find out. Until then, let’s ask the experts.

Our staff weighs in on who will emerge victorious in the 2022 Battle of Alberta.

Let’s see ‘em.

Preston Shona Czechboy Rob Alex Jeff Oilers in 6 Flames in 7 Flames in 4 Flames in 6 Oilers in 7 Oilers in 7

Wayne Gretzky picked the Flames to take this one. At C&B, that vote is split.

How this series be determined will greatly depend on a few factors. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will again be asked to do most of the heavy lifting. Edmonton’s bend-but-don’t-break defence will need to hang in long enough to give goaltender Mike Smith a chance against a high octane Flames offence. Calgary will need a big effort from Jacob Markstrom, who has put together some solid numbers this postseason so far.

Game one is tonight at 7:30. Get ready.