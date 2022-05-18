GAME THREAD - 2022 BOA Game 1: Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 2, Game 1

18 May 2022

Scotiabank Saddledome

730 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline

THE BATTLE OF ALBERTA

The Oilers put a stamp on Round 1 with a 2-0 shutout victory over the LA Kings on Saturday night. Mike Smith didn’t allow a goal, the Oilers picked up markers from Cody Ceci and Connor McDavid. The Oilers will play Calgary in the second round, and that starts tonight. It’s the first postseason Battle of Alberta in 31 years. The Oilers look to strike first tonight.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

START ME UP: Just like the last series, the Oilers tend to do better when they get out ahead early. The Oilers cannot trifle with the Flames offence, look for the Oilers to get on the board early if they’re to push the Flames at home.

TENSION, DISCIPLINE : The Oilers cannot get into penalty trouble against Calgary. Emotions are going to be flying everywhere between both clubs, and the Oilers cannot afford to take big, dumb, stupid penalties against a club that ranked sixth overall in goals per game.

: The Oilers cannot get into penalty trouble against Calgary. Emotions are going to be flying everywhere between both clubs, and the Oilers cannot afford to take big, dumb, stupid penalties against a club that ranked sixth overall in goals per game. EYES ON GAUDREAU: Johnny Gaudreau finished the season with 115 total points, and he’s off to a red-hot start with eight points in seven playoff games. The Oilers would do well to keep an eye on number 13 in red.

It’s the Battle of Alberta. If you’re not up for this one, you won’t be for the next one.