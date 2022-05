Oh Baby!

The Edmonton Oilers are set to take on the Calgary Flames in the second round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs and the Copper & Blue crew is ready! Join Preston, Shona, and Rob as they traverse each and every aspect to look out for the in the series as well as who they think will ultimately come out victorious.

You won’t want to miss this all-encompassing breakdown of the first Playoff Battle of Alberta since 1991!