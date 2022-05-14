GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings (GAME 7)

Who

Edmonton Oilers (3-3-0)

-vs-

Los Angeles Kings (3-3-0)

Where & When

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Rogers Place

Edmonton, AB, CA

8:00 PM MST

Watch & Listen

TV - Sportsnet West

Stream - Sportsnet Now

Radio - 630 CHED

SBN Counterpart: Jewels From The Crown

Not much to say in advance of this one, folks, so I’ll try to keep it brief.

The Oilers season hangs in the balance. The winner goes on, the loser goes home. Edmonton’s hoping their home ice advantage kicks in at exactly the right time tonight after losing both Game 1 and Game 5 at Rogers Place. LA’s hoping their road record improves to 3-1-0. I’m hoping LA sinks into the ocean either way.

Neither Leon Draisaitl nor Brett Kulak took morning skate for the Oilers this morning. Draisaitl’s dealing with a high ankle sprain after Mikey “I’m a Loser” Anderson tried to Rock Bottom him in Game 6. Kulak’s absence is a bit more mysterious but I imagine it’s precautionary. Here’s hoping both go tonight. We’ll find out later tonight.

Mike Smith will certainly get the start this evening. Jonathan Quick, too. Here’s hoping Smith’s old bones hold up for three more periods. Here’s hoping Jonathan Quick’s slightly less old bones don’t.

I don’t know about you, but I can feel my nerves in my neck. LFG already.