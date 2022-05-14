GAME PREVIEW - GAME 7: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton Oilers (3-3)
Los Angeles Kings (3-3)
-PLAYOFFS-
Round 1, Game 7
14 May 2021
Rogers Place
8 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown
ALL THE MARBLES
Game 7 is here. Connor McDavid might have played the best game he’s ever played in an Oilers uniform in game 6, when he picked up a goal and two assists in Edmonton’s 4-2 win. Tyson Barrie would score the game winner with just over five minutes remaining in the third, while Evander Kane had a goal and an empty netter to help seal the deal.
It’s game 7 tonight back at Rogers Place. Tonight’s winner will advance to the next round, the season ends for the club that does not. Can the Oilers move on?
Let’s go to the tape.
THE OILERS ARE SAYING
“We gave it back to them a little bit, but we didn’t break and we found a way to get one and I think it shows a lot of character in that group...And now we’ve got home ice and we’re headed back for Game 7. I think the boys are pretty pumped.”
That’s Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie on his club’s 4-2 win over the Kings on Thursday.
With just over five minutes in regulation in a 2-2 game, Leon Draisaitl fed a streaking Tyson Barrie coming in over the blue line. Barrie didn’t miss, and it was all that the Oilers would need to carry the day. Evander Kane added an empty netter, but credit to Barrie for hammering one to put the Oilers up for good in game 6.
THE KINGS ARE SAYING
“Somebody a few years ago said that usually the fourth game is the toughest one to win. Pretty sure you guys know who it is...”
That’s Kings forward Anze Kopitar after his club’s 4-2 loss to the Kings on Thursday.
For the Kings, there’s no doubt they would have loved to close out the series on home ice. Having to trek to Edmonton for game 7 likely wasn’t high on their list of things they would have liked, though they are 2-1 at Rogers Place this series so far.
HAVE SOME OF THIS
Leon Draisaitl appears to have rolled his right ankle after getting tackled by Mikey Anderson in this scrum. #Oilers #LAKings pic.twitter.com/Mf0M3zPQP3— Derek Van Diest (@DerekVanDiest) May 13, 2022
- This is something. Draisaitl gets slew-footed by LA’s Mikey Anderson. There’s no call, but Draisaitl finishes with nearly 19 minutes of ice time and sets up the game winner. Draisaitl’s ankle looked a lot like Taylor Hall’s back when he fought Derek Dorsett in Hall’s rookie season. Realize that Draisaitl’s ankle would have to be off his body for him to miss a game 7, but it’s something worth noting as the day goes along.
- Connor McDavid has put up twelve points in six games this series, he’s put up six point over games 5 and 6 alone. Edmonton’s got to get him to the next round. He’s done the work of three or four Oilers himself. It’s been a nail biter of a series overall, but it’s been a work of art from the Oilers captain.
- The Oilers get Darnell Nurse back to the lineup tonight. Nurse was forced to sit game 6 as he served a suspension for a headbutt in game 5. The Oilers will welcome Nurse back into the lineup; it was Brett Kulak who played the most in his absence. The Oilers are likely making a full court press to re-sign Evander Kane this offseason, keeping Kulak in the fold should be part of the plan as well.
- Jay Woodcroft scratched Warren Foegele late prior to Thursday’s game. Philip Broberg was the seventh defenceman in Woodcroft’s 11/7 setup, he played just over three minutes. With Nurse coming back for game 7, look to see if Woodcroft holds onto Kris Russell as his seventh defenceman ahead along with Kulak, Nurse and Keith.
- It’s game 7. Two other game sevens take place today, then another game 7 will take place when Calgary takes on Dallas at the Dome tomorrow. Try to enjoy this one. Getting to the second round is what’s at stake here. Small meals, you’re going to need to keep your energy. Get yourself a place to pace in your basement, hopefully a nice big space. Liquid hydration is important. No pressure.
Loading comments...