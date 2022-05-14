GAME PREVIEW - GAME 7: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 1, Game 7

14 May 2021

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

ALL THE MARBLES

Game 7 is here. Connor McDavid might have played the best game he’s ever played in an Oilers uniform in game 6, when he picked up a goal and two assists in Edmonton’s 4-2 win. Tyson Barrie would score the game winner with just over five minutes remaining in the third, while Evander Kane had a goal and an empty netter to help seal the deal.

It’s game 7 tonight back at Rogers Place. Tonight’s winner will advance to the next round, the season ends for the club that does not. Can the Oilers move on?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“We gave it back to them a little bit, but we didn’t break and we found a way to get one and I think it shows a lot of character in that group...And now we’ve got home ice and we’re headed back for Game 7. I think the boys are pretty pumped.”

Source

That’s Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie on his club’s 4-2 win over the Kings on Thursday.

With just over five minutes in regulation in a 2-2 game, Leon Draisaitl fed a streaking Tyson Barrie coming in over the blue line. Barrie didn’t miss, and it was all that the Oilers would need to carry the day. Evander Kane added an empty netter, but credit to Barrie for hammering one to put the Oilers up for good in game 6.

THE KINGS ARE SAYING

“Somebody a few years ago said that usually the fourth game is the toughest one to win. Pretty sure you guys know who it is...”

Source

That’s Kings forward Anze Kopitar after his club’s 4-2 loss to the Kings on Thursday.

For the Kings, there’s no doubt they would have loved to close out the series on home ice. Having to trek to Edmonton for game 7 likely wasn’t high on their list of things they would have liked, though they are 2-1 at Rogers Place this series so far.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

Leon Draisaitl appears to have rolled his right ankle after getting tackled by Mikey Anderson in this scrum. #Oilers #LAKings pic.twitter.com/Mf0M3zPQP3 — Derek Van Diest (@DerekVanDiest) May 13, 2022