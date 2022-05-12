Oilers Force Game 7

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the LA Kings by a score of 4-2 in Game 6 to keep their season alive. Connor McDavid opened the scoring and was helped along by Evander Kane who netted a pair. The hero wound up to be Tyson Barrie, whose third period marker stood as the game-winner.

The series is all knotted up at 3-3 with a winner-take all Game 7 set to go at Rogers Place this Saturday night!

First Period:

The Edmonton Oilers made sure to get a good start in this do or die affair. Connor McDavid opened things up with a slick wraparound goal just two minutes into the game! The team that scored first has won each game up to this point...Edmonton was hoping that trend would continue in this one. 1-0 Edmonton.

Leon Draisaitl nearly made it a 2-0 game a few moments later but couldn’t get enough on a 2-on-1 feed.

The McDrai line was buzzing in this one. The pair nearly converted on a few chances on a single shift but it ended with Kailer Yamamoto going to the box after getting pushed into Jonathan Quick. The call was goaltender interference, giving LA the game’s first powerplay. It wouldn’t matter much as the Oilers found a way to kill it off.

The officiating was in prime condition tonight as well. A shift after four Kings mobbed McDavid without a call it was Mike Smith who got called for slashing after Andreas Athanasiou interfered with him. Oilers went back on the penalty kill and once again came up triumphant.

Edmonton pushed hard in the final minutes for an insurance marker. Josh Archibald struck iron on a wraparound chance and Evander Kane had a good look from a right circle that Quick swallowed up.

Some bad news at the end of the period as Draisaitl left the game to get something checked out.

Oilers headed into the second with a 1-0 lead.

Second Period:

That bad news didn’t last too long for Edmonton as Draisaitl started the second period next to McDavid and Yamamoto. And the news stayed good as Evander Kane tipped home a Brett Kulak point shot to give Edmonton a 2-0 lead early! Oilers in control of this one..need to keep the foot on the pedal.

Evander Kane did get another goal just a few minutes later but it was immediately called off due to goaltender interference from Zach Hyman. On replay, Hyman did make contact but it was due to Alex Edler pushing him into the net. Edmonton could have challenged it but Woodcroft didn’t risk it so the score remained 2-0.

The Kings got a bit of momentum off the disallowed goal. They hemmed up the McDavid line in the defensive zone for some time and had a few good looks on net. Luckily, Smith was sharp in the Oiler net.

From here on out it was both teams taking turns in the offensive end. Edmonton seized control for a few shifts and then it would swing to LA penning Edmonton in their end. This went on until Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took a cross-checking penalty. This time it would cost them as Sean Durzi beat Smith with a point shot. 2-1 game with about five minutes to go in the second.

Edmonton FINALLY got their first powerplay late in the second. This one was a huge opportunity to regain some separation, but they came up short.

Oilers end the second how they ended the first: with a one-goal lead. 2-1 game as Edmonton was 20 minutes away from forcing a Game 7.

Third Period:

Worst-case scenario to start this one. Carl Grundstrom found some room after a defensive zone breakdown and beat Smith over the blocker. Just 29 seconds in and Edmonton’s lead has vanished. 2-2 tie game.

From here it was an absolute nailbiter. Both the Kings and Oilers pushed HARD for the go ahead goal. It wasn’t until Tyson Barrie found some space and buried his first of the playoffs with just five minutes to give Edmonton a 3-2 lead.

Edmonton wasn’t gonna cruise to the end. They needed to kill off yet another penalty as Yamamoto headed to the box for a second time after tripping up Iafallo. The fate of the season comes down to a critical kill LATE in the game.

The Kings would push with a few GRADE A chances but Mike Smith was solid. Quick left the net to give the Kings a two-man advantage but it wouldn’t be enough! Evander Kane would gather the puck on a breakaway and seal the deal with an empty-netter!

OILERS WIN 4-3 WE ARE HEADING TO EDMONTON FOR GAME 7!

Takeaways: