GAME THREAD - GAME 6: Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings

Oilers load up the top line in the hopes of getting to game 7.

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers (2-3)

Los Angeles Kings (3-2)

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 1, Game 6

12 May 2021

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

UP AGAINST IT

The Oilers are now fighting for their playoff lives after a 5-4 OT loss to the Kings in game 5. Adrian Kempe scored the game winner as he sped by Duncan Keith with two minutes gone in OT. Leon Draisaitl picked up a pair of goals, Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian each had one a piece. Kempe finished his day with two goals, and the Kings are one win away from advancing to the next round.

The Oilers need this one tonight before we can even begin to talk about the one on Saturday. Can the Oilers hang on til the next one?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • NO NURSE: The Oilers will be without Darnell Nurse for tonight’s match after he picked up a one game suspension on Tuesday, Kris Russell will pair with Tyson Barrie, while Brett Kulak might get the most minutes of them all.
  • NUCLEAR OPTION: You know it’s for real when Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are on a pair to start. Evander Kane starts with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Ryan McLeod and Jesse Puljujärvi are on line three.
  • DO OR DIE: Simply put, they gotta win this one. Run all day, run all night. Do or die.

