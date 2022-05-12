GAME THREAD - GAME 6: Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton Oilers (2-3)
Los Angeles Kings (3-2)
-PLAYOFFS-
Round 1, Game 6
12 May 2021
Rogers Place
8 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown
UP AGAINST IT
The Oilers are now fighting for their playoff lives after a 5-4 OT loss to the Kings in game 5. Adrian Kempe scored the game winner as he sped by Duncan Keith with two minutes gone in OT. Leon Draisaitl picked up a pair of goals, Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian each had one a piece. Kempe finished his day with two goals, and the Kings are one win away from advancing to the next round.
The Oilers need this one tonight before we can even begin to talk about the one on Saturday. Can the Oilers hang on til the next one?
Oilers expected lineup in Game 6:— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) May 12, 2022
Draisaitl - McDavid - Yamamoto
Kane - RNH - Hyman
Archibald - McLeod - Puljujarvi
Foegele - Ryan - Kassian
Kulak - Ceci
Keith - Bouchard
Russell - Barrie
Smith#Oilers
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- NO NURSE: The Oilers will be without Darnell Nurse for tonight’s match after he picked up a one game suspension on Tuesday, Kris Russell will pair with Tyson Barrie, while Brett Kulak might get the most minutes of them all.
- NUCLEAR OPTION: You know it’s for real when Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are on a pair to start. Evander Kane starts with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Ryan McLeod and Jesse Puljujärvi are on line three.
- DO OR DIE: Simply put, they gotta win this one. Run all day, run all night. Do or die.
Loading comments...