GAME THREAD - GAME 6: Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 1, Game 6

12 May 2021

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

UP AGAINST IT

The Oilers are now fighting for their playoff lives after a 5-4 OT loss to the Kings in game 5. Adrian Kempe scored the game winner as he sped by Duncan Keith with two minutes gone in OT. Leon Draisaitl picked up a pair of goals, Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian each had one a piece. Kempe finished his day with two goals, and the Kings are one win away from advancing to the next round.

The Oilers need this one tonight before we can even begin to talk about the one on Saturday. Can the Oilers hang on til the next one?

Oilers expected lineup in Game 6:



Draisaitl - McDavid - Yamamoto

Kane - RNH - Hyman

Archibald - McLeod - Puljujarvi

Foegele - Ryan - Kassian



Kulak - Ceci

Keith - Bouchard

Russell - Barrie



Smith#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) May 12, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR