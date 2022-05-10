 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GAME THREAD - GAME 5: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Momentum will be with tonight’s winner heading into Thursday. Can the Oilers get back to scoring goals?

By Jeff Chapman
/ new
Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings - Game Four Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (2-2)

Los Angeles Kings (2-2)

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 1, Game 5

10 May 2021

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

GAME FIVE AT HOME

The Oilers cruised to big wins in games 2 and 3. The goals fell silent in game 4. Now a 2-all series, the best of 3 begins tonight in Edmonton. Can the Oilers bounce back to the win column?

I’m a Tony Brar guy.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Some new looks on the lines tonight. Notably: Jesse Puljujärvi gets clean up duty on the third line after a wobbly performance from a Derek Ryan-less trio. Ryan is back on the fourth line tonight, but JP gets clean up duty on line 3. Not sure what the plan for Archibald is, but he’s back on line three tonight.
  • Ryan McLeod gets pumped to the second line. Zach Hyman flips to 2RW, while Kailer Yamamoto is in the JP spot.
  • Score some goals, you guys. All the things in the world can go wrong on a club, the killer is scoring no goals. Whoever takes game 5 will feel like a suitcase full of hundreds heading into Thursday’s game.

Loading comments...