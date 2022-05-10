GAME THREAD - GAME 5: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton Oilers (2-2)
Los Angeles Kings (2-2)
-PLAYOFFS-
Round 1, Game 5
10 May 2021
Rogers Place
8 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown
GAME FIVE AT HOME
The Oilers cruised to big wins in games 2 and 3. The goals fell silent in game 4. Now a 2-all series, the best of 3 begins tonight in Edmonton. Can the Oilers bounce back to the win column?
Woodcroft deploying some different looks this morning.— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) May 10, 2022
Projected lineup for Game 5:
Kane - McDavid - Yamamoto
McLeod - Draisaitl - Hyman
Archibald - RNH - Puljujarvi
Foegele - Ryan - Kassian
Nurse - Ceci
Keith - Bouchard
Kulak - Barrie
Smith#Oilers
I’m a Tony Brar guy.
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Some new looks on the lines tonight. Notably: Jesse Puljujärvi gets clean up duty on the third line after a wobbly performance from a Derek Ryan-less trio. Ryan is back on the fourth line tonight, but JP gets clean up duty on line 3. Not sure what the plan for Archibald is, but he’s back on line three tonight.
- Ryan McLeod gets pumped to the second line. Zach Hyman flips to 2RW, while Kailer Yamamoto is in the JP spot.
- Score some goals, you guys. All the things in the world can go wrong on a club, the killer is scoring no goals. Whoever takes game 5 will feel like a suitcase full of hundreds heading into Thursday’s game.
