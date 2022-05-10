GAME THREAD - GAME 5: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 1, Game 5

10 May 2021

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

GAME FIVE AT HOME

The Oilers cruised to big wins in games 2 and 3. The goals fell silent in game 4. Now a 2-all series, the best of 3 begins tonight in Edmonton. Can the Oilers bounce back to the win column?

Woodcroft deploying some different looks this morning.



Projected lineup for Game 5:



Kane - McDavid - Yamamoto

McLeod - Draisaitl - Hyman

Archibald - RNH - Puljujarvi

Foegele - Ryan - Kassian



Nurse - Ceci

Keith - Bouchard

Kulak - Barrie



Smith#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) May 10, 2022

I’m a Tony Brar guy.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR