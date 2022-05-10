GAME PREVIEW - GAME 5: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 1, Game 5

10 May 2021

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

NOW, A BEST OF 3

The Oilers didn’t score at all in Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the LA Kings. Jonathan Quick stopped all 31 shots for LA, the Kings picked up a pair of goals from Carl Grundstrom in the victory. It’s a pretty big turnaround for the Oilers, who were scoring goals in bunches through game 2 and game 3. They’ll try to forget all about game 4, as the series turns into a best of 3 starting with tonight’s contest.

It’s as close to a must-win for both clubs. The Kings want to win tonight, they’ll have a chance to take the series with a win in either game 6 or 7. Edmonton would really benefit from a win tonight so they won’t end up in a do-or-die situation back in LA. Can the Oilers get back to scoring in bunches?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“Well, I didn’t think we started anywhere near where we needed to start...We knew they were going to come with a push, and we didn’t weather it very well, or certainly the way we wanted to. It’s a missed opportunity for us.”

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft after his club’s 4-0 loss to the Kings in Game 4.

Looks like the Oilers ought to have taken Mike Smith to Burger Baron, as it could’ve been 7-0 by the end of the second.

THE KINGS ARE SAYING

“That guy makes big saves when you need him to...Obviously there’s a reason he’s won two Cups here and has been here for however [long] he has been. But he’s done it all year for us. Comes up in big games when we need him to.”

Source

That’s Kings defenceman Mike Anderson after LA’s 4-0 win over Edmonton on Sunday.

Quick was letter-perfect in his win, stopping all 31 Oiler shots. The shutout was his tenth career shutout in the playoffs, dating all the way back to 2010.

HAVE SOME OF THIS