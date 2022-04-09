GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

09 April 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Mile High Hockey

The Oilers are looking to stretch their win streak to seven in a row. They’ll face an Avalanche team that took two points in Winnipeg last night. Can the Oilers catch an Avalanche club that’s fatigued on the tail end of a back-to-back? We’ll find out shortly.

Oilers lines and pairings at morning skate vs. COL:

Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-RNH-Ryan

Brassard-McLeod-Kassian



Nurse-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Kulak-Barrie



Koskinen

Smith — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) April 9, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR