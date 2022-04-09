GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

Edmonton Oilers (42-25-5, 2nd, Pacific)
Colorado Avalanche (51-14-6, 1st, Central)
09 April 2022
Rogers Place
8 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Mile High Hockey
The Oilers are looking to stretch their win streak to seven in a row. They’ll face an Avalanche team that took two points in Winnipeg last night. Can the Oilers catch an Avalanche club that’s fatigued on the tail end of a back-to-back? We’ll find out shortly.
Oilers lines and pairings at morning skate vs. COL:— Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) April 9, 2022
Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi
Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Foegele-RNH-Ryan
Brassard-McLeod-Kassian
Nurse-Ceci
Keith-Bouchard
Kulak-Barrie
Koskinen
Smith
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- The Oilers are turning to Mikko Koskinen tonight. Mike Smith played quite well in his last two games, both wins for the Oilers. Koskinen will get an Avalanche club that’s number one in the league in points, and top five in almost every statistical category on offence.
- The Avalanche are playing their second game in as many nights. They took two points in Winnipeg last night, they’ll face a pretty good forward crew tonight in Edmonton. Will the Oilers be able to take advantage of a tired Colorado club?
- Catching Calgary is likely a pipe dream at this point, but a win tonight brings the Oilers to within four points of the Flames. A better goal? Secure second place and play LA in round one.
