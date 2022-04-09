GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

09 April 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Mile High Hockey

SIX IN A ROW

A 3-2 finish over the LA Kings has the Oilers holding onto a six game winning streak. Connor McDavid would pick up a goal and an assist in the victory, while Warren Foegele and Evan Bouchard would have tallies for the Oilers. Mike Smith earned his eleventh win on the season when he turned aside 28 shots from LA. The Oilers are now three points ahead of the Kings in the standings, and they’ve got a game in hand. The Oilers will have some stiff competition to make it seven in a row today as they’ll host the NHL’s cream of the crop in the Colorado Avalanche. A win today would have the Oilers flying high. Can they pull it off?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“Those numbers don’t happen every day...He’s driving us forward, sure, with his offense, but he’s also driving it with his attention to detail on the defensive side of things, and when your captain does that, and when the leading scorer in the National Hockey League commits to playing like that, I think it resonates with the rest of the group and becomes a contagious type attitude.”

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft on Connor McDavid’s play as of late.

A goal and an assist for number 97 give him 29 points in his last fifteen games played, nearly two points per game. Now at 108 points with 10 games remaining in the season, it’s anyone’s guess as to how high McDavid will fly. 120 points? 125 points? More?

THE AVALANCHE ARE SAYING

“Penalties hurt us at the end...We had one opportunity with the empty net in order to probably put that game on ice and we didn’t capitalize on it, and then we end up getting called for a penalty. I like the fact that our team stuck with it in overtime. You certainly don’t like to give up a lead, but the Jets are a dangerous team. They have some shooters over there.”

Source

That’s Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar on his club’s 5-4 OT win over the Jets last night.

I try to avoid tired sports cliches, but good teams find a way to win. A late penalty to Colorado allowed Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers to score the tying goal with sixteen seconds in regulation, making it 4-4 in Winnipeg. The Jets would get a point out of the game, but the Avalanche would pick up two when Avs defenceman Cale Makar would bury his 25th midway through OT.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

Oilers lines and pairings at morning skate vs. COL:

Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-RNH-Ryan

Brassard-McLeod-Kassian



Nurse-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Kulak-Barrie



Koskinen

Smith — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) April 9, 2022