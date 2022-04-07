FINAL: Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2

The Edmonton Oilers were in Hollywood to take on the Los Angeles Kings, hoping to further cement their hold on second place in the Pacific division. Edmonton was coming into this one a five game win streak, also having gone 7-2-1 in their last 10. The biggest story coming out of their latest victory was the play of Mike Smith, who had his best goaltending performance of the season and set up the overtime winner to Connor McDavid.

Another look at the ever-elusive primary goalie in overtime. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/fUiTr6NrIQ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 6, 2022

Big news of the evening was Leon Draisaitl’s return to the lineup, who missed the matchup against the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night after suffering a lower body injury against the Ducks on the weekend. At 50 goals on the season, Draisaitl is second in the goal scoring race behind the Leaf’s Auston Matthews.

Well look at that we've got our #Oilers Twitter Player to Watch. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/zOqeTN9JIm — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 8, 2022

With Leon back in action, the lineup looked like this:

Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Brassard-RNH-Kassian

Foegele-McLeod-Ryan

Nurse-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Kulak-Barrie

Smith

The game started quickly for the Oilers, as Connor McDavid scored his 42nd goal of year after sniping one top shelf behind Jonathan Quick. With that goal, McDavid has goals in six straight games, and 28 points in his 15-game point streak.

give connor mcdavid an inch, and he'll put it shortside over your shoulder. 1-0 oilers. pic.twitter.com/KogONfWDNn — zach laing (@zjlaing) April 8, 2022

The only penalty early in this game, despite some seemingly obvious infractions against the Kings, went to Duncan Keith, who’s own foot speed betrayed him and he had take a tripping. The best chance of the powerplay went to Kailer Yamamoto, however.

The Oilers first powerplay of the game came early in the second period, and Trevor Moore stole the puck away from a very casual Tyson Barrie before sneaking it through Mike Smith’s five hole to tie the game. In addition, Evander Kane quickly took another Oiler penalty after burying Sean Durzi late, but the PK stayed clean.

With the LA Kings dominating the second period, coach Jay Woodcroft went to the bullpen and sent out a new third line with Foegele-RNH-Ryan, and it pays dividends immediately. Ryan finds Foegele on 2-on-1 for a tap in over Quick.

Here's why we're taking a lead into the third. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/1X4dk0WBhm — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 8, 2022

The Oilers continued to build on their lead early in the third, as Evan Bouchard blasted home a point shot past a screened Quick to give Edmonton a 3-1 lead. Evan Bouchard with his first ever three point game in the NHL.

With a pair of assists + a goal, that's Bouch's first three-point night! Everyone clap for Bouch. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/u79GB9TeJJ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 8, 2022

This lead was short-lived though, as Viktor Arvidsson takes advantage of confusion in the Edmonton zone and beats a screened Mike Smith.

While the Kings continued to press, Derek Ryan and the resurgent third line drew a holding call late in the third with a chance to put the Kings away. Edmonton is unable to score, but they are able to kill the clock and get the win. A sixth straight win and a perfect run through California (for the first time in franchise history).