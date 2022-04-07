GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton Oilers (41-25-5, 2nd, Pacific)
Los Angeles Kings (38-24-10, 3rd, Pacific)
07 April 2022
Crypto.Com Arena
830 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet One
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown
The Oilers are on a five game win streak, but there’s no time to relax. Tonight’s opponent is within striking distance of Edmonton in the standings, and the Oilers would do themselves a big solid by picking up two points tonight.
Skating and Leon Draisaitl looks set to go tonight for @EdmontonOilers vs @LAKings 8:30pm MT on @Sportsnet with @LouDeBrusk @EdmontonJack pic.twitter.com/zvz7HsAV2Q— Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) April 7, 2022
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- The Oilers badly missed Leon Draisaitl in their 2-1 OT victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. They sure could use him back in the lineup tonight. He looks good to go in the gameday skate, he’ll immediately help the Oilers if he’s platooning the second line tonight.
- Mike Smith will get back in the blue paint tonight. Smith played the best game of his season in Tuesday’s OT win versus the Sharks, the Oilers are hoping he’s got some more magic in that old silk hat of his.
- Up by one point in the standings against LA, the Oilers can make it three with a regulation win tonight. Banking two points would be a good idea as they head into Colorado this weekend.’
