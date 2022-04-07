GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings

07 April 2022

Crypto.Com Arena

830 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet One

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

The Oilers are on a five game win streak, but there’s no time to relax. Tonight’s opponent is within striking distance of Edmonton in the standings, and the Oilers would do themselves a big solid by picking up two points tonight.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR