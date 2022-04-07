GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings

07 April 2022

Crypto.Com Arena

830 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet One

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

FIVE ALIVE, ONE MORE TIME

Leon Draisaitl was absent from the lineup, but it was Mike Smith who played his best game of the season in Monday’s 2-1 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks. Connor McDavid took a pass from Smith early in OT that eluded Sharks defenceman Brent Burns, and McDavid dropped it off right behind James Reimer’s doorstep to seal two points for Edmonton. Smith stopped 31 of 32 shots in a game where the Oilers were largely outplayed, especially in the second period.

The Oilers are now outright owners of second place, and they’ll continue to own second place with any kind of win tonight. They’re looking to collect their sixth win in a row, can they take down the Kings once more?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“I thought our team showed a little bit of resiliency...I didn’t think it was our smoothest game or cleanest game. But down by one heading into the third period, finding a way to win in overtime in dramatic fashion, it’s a credit to our stick-to-itiveness and the hard work of all those players in that dressing room.”

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft after his club’s 2-1 OT win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

San Jose was in the driver’s seat for much of the game, especially in the second period. Credit to Mike Smith for turning in his best performance of the season in this one. A shorty from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins helps too. That, and the OT goal from McDavid. Good things come in threes.

THE KINGS ARE SAYING

“We put some pressure on them, we made them penalty kill, so, again, it’s that fine line.”

Source

That’s Kings head coach Todd McLellan after his club’s 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Johnny Gaudreau picked up a pair to help lead the Calgary Flames to a win over the Kings on Tuesday. Though Calgary put more space in between themselves and Edmonton, LA’s loss keeps them out of second place. At least, out of second place for tonight. LA will no doubt be pushing tonight to wrestle second place away from the Oilers.

HAVE SOME OF THIS