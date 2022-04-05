GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ San Jose Sharks

Edmonton Oilers (40-25-5, 3rd, Pacific)
San Jose Sharks (29-31-8, 7th, Pacific)
05 April 2022
SAP Center At San Jose
830 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Fear The Fin
The Oilers are winners of four straight, they look to keep the good times rolling with a visit to the Shark Tank.
Draisaitl on the ice for this morning’s optional skate.— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) April 5, 2022
On Draisaitl & Kane, Woodcroft said this morning, “it looks like they’re ready to go.” #Oilers pic.twitter.com/EfNkNPUjP7
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- 50+: Leon Draisaitl scored his fiftieth goal of the season in Edmonton’s 6-1 trouncing of the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Equipped with 101 points on the season, he’ll go back to the well tonight looking for a few more points.
- KULAK’S NUMBERS: Keep a look out for how many minutes Brett Kulak plays tonight. He put together a three point night (1-2-3) against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday and finished just over his season average of 18 minutes. Look to see if the Oilers increase his minutes, or if they keep him around his season average.
- CHASING ROYALTY: LA’s loss to the Flames last night gives Edmonton a chance to own second place with a win tonight, free and clear. The win would be Edmonton’s 41st on the season, and it would put them alone in second place. The Oilers can worry about Calgary tomorrow. Catch the Kings tonight.
