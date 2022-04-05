 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ San Jose Sharks

Oilers looking for their fifth win in a row with a visit to SJ tonight.

By Jeff Chapman
Edmonton Oilers v Anaheim Ducks Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (40-25-5, 3rd, Pacific)

San Jose Sharks (29-31-8, 7th, Pacific)

05 April 2022

SAP Center At San Jose

830 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Fear The Fin

The Oilers are winners of four straight, they look to keep the good times rolling with a visit to the Shark Tank.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • 50+: Leon Draisaitl scored his fiftieth goal of the season in Edmonton’s 6-1 trouncing of the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Equipped with 101 points on the season, he’ll go back to the well tonight looking for a few more points.
  • KULAK’S NUMBERS: Keep a look out for how many minutes Brett Kulak plays tonight. He put together a three point night (1-2-3) against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday and finished just over his season average of 18 minutes. Look to see if the Oilers increase his minutes, or if they keep him around his season average.
  • CHASING ROYALTY: LA’s loss to the Flames last night gives Edmonton a chance to own second place with a win tonight, free and clear. The win would be Edmonton’s 41st on the season, and it would put them alone in second place. The Oilers can worry about Calgary tomorrow. Catch the Kings tonight.

