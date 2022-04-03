GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Anaheim Ducks

Who

Edmonton Oilers (39-25-5, 3rd Pacific)

-at-

Anaheim Ducks (28-30-12, 6th Pacific)

Where & When

Sunday, April 3, 2022

Honda Center

Anaheim, CA, USA

6:00 PM MST

Watch & Listen

TV - Sportsnet West

Stream - Sportsnet Now

Radio - 630 CHED

SBN Counterpart: Anaheim Calling

The Edmonton Oilers, winners of three straight games after a bludgeoning at the hands of their provincial rivals, look to continue their upward trajectory in a potentially season-defining swing through California tonight.

Edmonton currently sits inside the playoff picture but only have a slim, three point cushion over a Vegas Golden Knights side expecting to see Mark Stone return in the near future. Anaheim is on the outside looking in by some ways, but that just means this game is essential in terms of collecting points. The Oilers cannot afford to whiff the “easy” ones.

Edmonton won the last meeting between these two teams 7-3, and are a legitimate threat to score a touchdown most nights since Jay Woodcroft has taken over for Dave Tippett.

Mikko Koskinen (25-10-3, 0.902) should get the nod in net, but lineup information for our heroes is uncharacteristically hard to come by right now. John Gibson (17-22-10, 0.905) appears to be in line for the start for Anaheim.

Watch Out For This

Leon Draisaitl sits at 49 goals (and 99 points) on the season. Will tonight be the night he pots 50/100?

As our very own Rob Soria noted earlier today, Draisaitl would be joining a pretty elite list of players to have hit those marks more than once.

Here is the list of players who have put up two or more 50 goal/100 point seasons in NHL history. Draisiatl is about to enter some pretty lofty territory. Just sayin' #Oilers pic.twitter.com/NHJk6UQvOd — Rob Soria (@Oil_Drop) April 3, 2022

LFG