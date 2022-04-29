GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks

Who

Edmonton Oilers (48-27-6, 2nd Pacific)

-at-

Vancouver Canucks (40-30-11, 5th Pacific)

Where & When

Friday, April 29th, 2022

Rogers Place

Edmonton, AB, CA

7:00 PM MST

Watch & Listen

TV - Sportsnet West

Stream - Sportsnet Now

Radio - 630 CHED

SBN Counterpart: Nucks Misconduct

Well, folks. Here it is. Game 82.

If you would have told me in December, when Dave Tippett was steering the ship fully into the nearest iceberg, that this team would go on to threaten 50 wins I’d have choked on my Bobby Nicks’ Burger.

Jay Woodcroft has transformed this team in such a way that Optimus Prime would be jealous. He’s giving people the impression that Ken Holland did a good job, for goodness sakes. It’s a wonderful time to be alive.

Tonight, the Oilers are apparently sitting a few of their heaviest weights. It makes sense. The playoffs are set to start early next week and Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl don’t have to prove anything to anybody. Mikko Koskinen (26-12-4, 0.901) will make what could be his last (regular season?) start as an Edmonton Oiler. Spencer “Whom?” Martin (3-0-2, 0.951) is expected to be his opposite.

Regardless of the result, the Oilers will finish 2nd in the Pacific Division and play the Los Angeles Kings in round one, with the advantage of home ice. Job one tonight? Get through these 60 minutes without injury. Get a couple lanes at Plaza Bowling. Enjoy yourselves. It’s been a long season, and the second one starts next week.

LFG.