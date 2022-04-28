GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

Edmonton Oilers (47-27-6, 2nd, Pacific)
San Jose Sharks (32-36-12, 6th, Pacific)
28 April 2022
Rogers Place
7 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet One
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Fear The Fin
The Oilers have clinched second place in the Pacific, and they’ll host the LA Kings in the first in a best of seven early next week as the NHL Playoffs get underway. Tonight, it’s the Sharks who are in their way. Can the Oilers emerge victorious (and stay healthy, too?)
Based on line rushes..— Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) April 28, 2022
Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi
Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Foegele-RNH-Ryan
Brassard-McLeod-Kassian
Kulak-Ceci
Keith-Bouchard
Broberg-Barrie
Koskinen
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- That’s Jesse Puljujärvi back in the lineup after missing two games with an illness. He’s right back where he belongs on top, replacing Kailer Yamamoto who’ll be on the second line. Puljujärvi’s a puck possession maniac coming back as the Oilers gear up for a postseason run.
- Brett Kulak gets another crack on the top line tonight. With Darnell Nurse still out with an injury, Kulak got a shot on the top pair with Cody Ceci in Pittsburgh, he didn’t disappoint. He’ll get another chance tonight in the same spot. Edmonton is hopeful that Nurse can play Monday in game one versus LA.
- Mikko Koskinen gets one last shot at win number 26 tonight. 26 wins in a season would be a career high for Koskinen, this will likely be his last chance as Mike Smith is likely to go tomorrow against Vancouver.
Let’s get ‘em.
