GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

28 April 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet One

Radio: 630 CHED

The Oilers have clinched second place in the Pacific, and they’ll host the LA Kings in the first in a best of seven early next week as the NHL Playoffs get underway. Tonight, it’s the Sharks who are in their way. Can the Oilers emerge victorious (and stay healthy, too?)

Based on line rushes..



Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-RNH-Ryan

Brassard-McLeod-Kassian



Kulak-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Broberg-Barrie



Koskinen

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

That’s Jesse Puljujärvi back in the lineup after missing two games with an illness. He’s right back where he belongs on top, replacing Kailer Yamamoto who’ll be on the second line. Puljujärvi’s a puck possession maniac coming back as the Oilers gear up for a postseason run.

Brett Kulak gets another crack on the top line tonight. With Darnell Nurse still out with an injury, Kulak got a shot on the top pair with Cody Ceci in Pittsburgh, he didn’t disappoint. He’ll get another chance tonight in the same spot. Edmonton is hopeful that Nurse can play Monday in game one versus LA.

Mikko Koskinen gets one last shot at win number 26 tonight. 26 wins in a season would be a career high for Koskinen, this will likely be his last chance as Mike Smith is likely to go tomorrow against Vancouver.

Let’s get ‘em.