Jesse Puljujärvi Returns To The Lineup

Jesse Puljujärvi is set to return to the lineup after missing the last two due to illness.

Puljujärvi missed both games on Edmonton’s most recent roadie, including Thursday’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’s back in the lineup right on time, as the Oiler are gearing up for the first round of the playoffs beginning early next week. Defenceman Darnell Nurse also missed the last two games with a lower body injury, and is not expected to be in the lineup tonight.

Puljujärvi’s value to the Oilers cannot be overstated. He’s a possession machine and helps drive the bus on the top line. He’s put up 35 points (14-21-35) so far this season, he’ll look to add to that number tonight.

Edmonton will play the Sharks tonight, followed by a game tomorrow versus Vancouver. After that, they’ll host the Kings in the first game of the playoffs on Monday.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM tonight.