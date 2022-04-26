 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Pittsburgh Penguins

Oilers look to secure home ice advantage in the first round with a win against Pittsburgh tonight.

By Jeff Chapman
Colorado Avalanche v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (46-27-6, 2nd, Pacific)

Pittsburgh Penguins (45-24-11, 3rd, Central)

26 April 2022

PPG Paints Arena

5 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Pacific

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Pensburgh

The Oilers look to bounce back with a win tonight after an ugly third period in Columbus. Down two regulars, can they put up two points tonight?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

- The Oilers are turning to Mike Smith in net once more. Smith has played very well recently, can he put up another solid 60 minutes tonight?

- Edmonton will be down two regulars once more. Darnell Nurse and Jesse Puljujärvi will miss tonight's contest for a second straight game. Can a top line of Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto help carry the mail?

- The Oilers will clinch home ice in round one of the playoffs with a win tonight. No pressure, but this one's a big one.

