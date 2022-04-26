GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Pittsburgh Penguins

Edmonton Oilers (46-27-6, 2nd, Pacific)
Pittsburgh Penguins (45-24-11, 3rd, Central)
26 April 2022
PPG Paints Arena
5 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Pacific
Radio: 630 CHED
The Oilers look to bounce back with a win tonight after an ugly third period in Columbus. Down two regulars, can they put up two points tonight?
Mike Smith will start vs. Pittsburgh tonight.— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) April 26, 2022
Last nine starts:
9-0-0
GAA: 1.77
SV%: .948
SO: 2#Oilers
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- The Oilers are turning to Mike Smith in net once more. Smith has played very well recently, can he put up another solid 60 minutes tonight?
- Edmonton will be down two regulars once more. Darnell Nurse and Jesse Puljujärvi will miss tonight's contest for a second straight game. Can a top line of Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto help carry the mail?
- The Oilers will clinch home ice in round one of the playoffs with a win tonight. No pressure, but this one's a big one.
