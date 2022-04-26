GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Pittsburgh Penguins

26 April 2022

PPG Paints Arena

5 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Pacific

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Pensburgh

The Oilers look to bounce back with a win tonight after an ugly third period in Columbus. Down two regulars, can they put up two points tonight?

Mike Smith will start vs. Pittsburgh tonight.



Last nine starts:

9-0-0

GAA: 1.77

SV%: .948

SO: 2#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) April 26, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

- The Oilers are turning to Mike Smith in net once more. Smith has played very well recently, can he put up another solid 60 minutes tonight?

- Edmonton will be down two regulars once more. Darnell Nurse and Jesse Puljujärvi will miss tonight's contest for a second straight game. Can a top line of Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto help carry the mail?

- The Oilers will clinch home ice in round one of the playoffs with a win tonight. No pressure, but this one's a big one.