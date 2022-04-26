GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Pittsburgh Penguins

26 April 2022

PPG Paints Arena

5 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Pacific

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Pensburgh

The Oilers took a 2-1 lead into the third period of their matinee game against Columbus on Sunday; they yielded four goals in the third to drop a 5-2 contest in fairly dramatic fashion. Evander Kane scored his 21st of the year early in the first, while Leon Draisaitl helped put the Oilers up with a power play goal in the second period. It wouldn’t be enough for Edmonton, as four different Jackets scored en route to a Columbus victory.

The Oilers are in Pittsburgh tonight looking to tamp down second place in the Pacific. Like Sunday, they’ll be down a couple of roster players as they search for the win. Can Edmonton get back in the win column tonight?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“I think we try to paint the picture that they’re a competitive group. That’s the culture that they’ve built around this organization and they’re more skilled than they get credit for. I think they got a little bit of momentum on their powerplay, even the ones they didn’t score on. I think it gave them a little bit of offensive confidence. In the end, we didn’t get that kill at 2-2 and we couldn’t find that next goal. Give them credit, they did a lot of good things, but it’s certainly a missed opportunity.”

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft after his club’s 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Things began well for the Oilers when Evander Kane picked up his 21st goal of the season, but those feelings wouldn’t last past the second period. The Oilers couldn’t hold on to a 2-1 lead, surrendering four goals in a dismal third.

THE PENGUINS ARE SAYING

“You’ve got to get up for these games...You’ve got to find a way, obviously. The circumstances are different if you’re playing a team in a similar situation or fighting for a playoff spot. … We still have to find ways to win these games and we didn’t do that today.”

Source

That’s Penguins captain Sidney Crosby after his club’s 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Like the Oilers, Pittsburgh is jockeying for position in their division. With just two games left in Pittsburgh’s season, they’d love nothing more than to take two points at home tonight to stave off the Capitals.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

The Penguins made some changes to their forward lines:



Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

McGinn-Malkin-Rakell

Zucker-Carter-Kapanen

Heinen-Blueger-Rodrigues

(Boyle)



Dumoulin-Letang

Matheson-Ruhwedel

Pettersson-Marino — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 26, 2022