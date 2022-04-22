 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

Oilers look to clinch the playoffs with a win tonight.

By Jeff Chapman
Dallas Stars v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (45-26-6, 2nd, Pacific)

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-6, 1st, Central)

22 April 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Mile High Hockey

The Oilers are winners of three straight. They’ll look to make it four with a visit from the NHL’s top team tonight. The Avalanche are on a two game skid, and they’d love to turn things around in Edmonton. Can the Oilers hold the Avalanche at bay?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Jesse Puljujärvi will miss tonight’s game due to an illness. The top line will be flanked by Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto as Jesse Puljujärvi will be held out with an illness. Puljujärvi picked up his 14th goal of the season in Edmonton’s 5-2 win over Dallas on Wednesday, Kailer Yamamoto will step in tonight.
  • Mike Smith will get the start for Edmonton in goal. Smith turned aside 34 shots en route to Edmonton’s 5-2 win against Dallas on Wednesday. He’ll look for his fifteenth win of the season, plus two big points for the Oilers.
  • If Edmonton wins, they’re in. A win tonight gets the Oilers a playoff berth. No sweat, right?

