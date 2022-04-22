GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

22 April 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Mile High Hockey

The Oilers are winners of three straight. They’ll look to make it four with a visit from the NHL’s top team tonight. The Avalanche are on a two game skid, and they’d love to turn things around in Edmonton. Can the Oilers hold the Avalanche at bay?

Top nine for Oilers looks like this:



Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto

McLeod-Draisaitl-Hyman

Foegele-RNH-Ryan



EDM officially clinches a playoff spot with a win tonight & would be one victory shy of securing home ice in 1st round.



7pm MT on @Sportsnet w/@LouDeBrusk & @GenePrincipe. — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) April 22, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR