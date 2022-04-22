GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

Edmonton Oilers (45-26-6, 2nd, Pacific)
Colorado Avalanche (55-16-6, 1st, Central)
22 April 2022
Rogers Place
7 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Mile High Hockey
The Oilers are winners of three straight. They’ll look to make it four with a visit from the NHL’s top team tonight. The Avalanche are on a two game skid, and they’d love to turn things around in Edmonton. Can the Oilers hold the Avalanche at bay?
Top nine for Oilers looks like this:— Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) April 22, 2022
Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto
McLeod-Draisaitl-Hyman
Foegele-RNH-Ryan
EDM officially clinches a playoff spot with a win tonight & would be one victory shy of securing home ice in 1st round.
7pm MT on @Sportsnet w/@LouDeBrusk & @GenePrincipe.
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Jesse Puljujärvi will miss tonight’s game due to an illness. The top line will be flanked by Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto as Jesse Puljujärvi will be held out with an illness. Puljujärvi picked up his 14th goal of the season in Edmonton’s 5-2 win over Dallas on Wednesday, Kailer Yamamoto will step in tonight.
- Mike Smith will get the start for Edmonton in goal. Smith turned aside 34 shots en route to Edmonton’s 5-2 win against Dallas on Wednesday. He’ll look for his fifteenth win of the season, plus two big points for the Oilers.
- If Edmonton wins, they’re in. A win tonight gets the Oilers a playoff berth. No sweat, right?
