GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars

Oilers look to make it three wins in a row

By Jeff Chapman
/ new
Colorado Avalanche v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (44-26-6, 2nd, Pacific)

Dallas Stars (43-28-5, 5th, Central)

20 April 2022

Rogers Place

630 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 360

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Defending Big D

The Oilers look for their third win in a row as the Stars visit Edmonton. A win tonight for the Oilers will bring them ever so close to clinching a playoff berth. The Stars are holding on to the second wild card spot in the West, they’d love nothing more than to get some breathing room with a win tonight.

Same lineup as Saturday’s game against Vegas.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Mike Smith gets the start for the Oilers. Smith has been playing very well for Edmonton as of late; he’s posted back-to-back shutouts against Nashville and Vegas. He’ll get the nod tonight for Edmonton, can he turn in another solid sixty minute performance?
  • The Oilers will again go 11/7 tonight. Edmonton will ice eleven forwards and seven defencemen once again tonight, as Woodcroft will go with the same lineup that picked him up two consecutive 4-0 victories.
  • Playoffs? An Oiler win will give them 96 points in the standings, which might be enough to earn them a ticket to the dance. They might need another point or two depending on how the rest of the division stacks up, but 96 points might be just enough.

