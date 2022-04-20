GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars

Edmonton Oilers (44-26-6, 2nd, Pacific)
Dallas Stars (43-28-5, 5th, Central)
20 April 2022
Rogers Place
630 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 360
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Defending Big D
The Oilers look for their third win in a row as the Stars visit Edmonton. A win tonight for the Oilers will bring them ever so close to clinching a playoff berth. The Stars are holding on to the second wild card spot in the West, they’d love nothing more than to get some breathing room with a win tonight.
Woodcroft going 11/7 again today vs. VGK.— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) April 16, 2022
Oilers lineup:
Kane - McDavid - Puljujarvi
Hyman - Draisaitl - Yamamoto
Foegele - Nugent-Hopkins - Ryan
McLeod - Kassian
Nurse - Ceci
Keith - Bouchard
Kulak - Barrie
Russell
Smith#Oilers
Same lineup as Saturday’s game against Vegas.
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Mike Smith gets the start for the Oilers. Smith has been playing very well for Edmonton as of late; he’s posted back-to-back shutouts against Nashville and Vegas. He’ll get the nod tonight for Edmonton, can he turn in another solid sixty minute performance?
- The Oilers will again go 11/7 tonight. Edmonton will ice eleven forwards and seven defencemen once again tonight, as Woodcroft will go with the same lineup that picked him up two consecutive 4-0 victories.
- Playoffs? An Oiler win will give them 96 points in the standings, which might be enough to earn them a ticket to the dance. They might need another point or two depending on how the rest of the division stacks up, but 96 points might be just enough.
