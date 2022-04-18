Mike Smith Named NHL’s Third Star Of The Week

Mike Smith has been named the NHL’s third star of the week after two perfect games.

Smith’s back-to-back shutouts helped earn the Oilers two points against Nashville on Thursday, and two more against the Golden Knights on Saturday. Smith was perfect against Nashville, turning away all 30 Predators chances. He’d do it again on Saturday as he kept 39 shots out of the net against Vegas. The two wins have Edmonton on the cusp of clinching a playoff berth, something they can do as soon as this week if they can string another couple of wins together.

Smith is 8-1-1 in his last ten, but it’s his last five games that he’s really picked it up. He’s allowed a total of four goals in his last five games (and zero in his last two). He’s got an overall SV% of .911, which is considerably higher than where he was a month ago.

After a difficult start to the season, Smith’s recent play is a welcome breath of fresh air. Smith’s recent stretch of good play can’t come at a better time for the Oilers, who will have their eyes set on the playoffs soon enough.