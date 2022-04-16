GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (41-29-5, 4th, Pacific)

16 April 2022

Rogers Place

2 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Knights On Ice

THE Oilers took care of business against the Predators on Thursday when they earned a 4-0 shutout. They host a Golden Knights club this afternoon that’s fighting for their playoff lives. A win for the Oilers would toss a wrench into Vegas’ postseason plans, while all but sealing the deal for the Oilers’ playoff hopes. Can the Oilers pick up two points at home?

Woodcroft going 11/7 again today vs. VGK.



Oilers lineup:



Kane - McDavid - Puljujarvi

Hyman - Draisaitl - Yamamoto

Foegele - Nugent-Hopkins - Ryan

McLeod - Kassian



Nurse - Ceci

Keith - Bouchard

Kulak - Barrie

Russell



Smith#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) April 16, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR