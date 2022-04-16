GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers (43-26-6, 2nd, Pacific)
Vegas Golden Knights (41-29-5, 4th, Pacific)
16 April 2022
Rogers Place
2 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Knights On Ice
THE Oilers took care of business against the Predators on Thursday when they earned a 4-0 shutout. They host a Golden Knights club this afternoon that’s fighting for their playoff lives. A win for the Oilers would toss a wrench into Vegas’ postseason plans, while all but sealing the deal for the Oilers’ playoff hopes. Can the Oilers pick up two points at home?
Woodcroft going 11/7 again today vs. VGK.— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) April 16, 2022
Oilers lineup:
Kane - McDavid - Puljujarvi
Hyman - Draisaitl - Yamamoto
Foegele - Nugent-Hopkins - Ryan
McLeod - Kassian
Nurse - Ceci
Keith - Bouchard
Kulak - Barrie
Russell
Smith#Oilers
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- The Oilers will start Mike Smith in net. Smith posted his first shutout of the season in Thursday’s 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators, here’s hoping he’s got another one in his pocket tonight.
- Vegas will counter with Logan Thompson in net. Thompson will be in as Robin Lehner is away from the club to tend to a family matter. Though Thompson has plyaed in just 13 games for Vegas this season, he’s on a five game winning streak. His last game was Thursday in Calgary, where he turned aside 35 of 36 Calgary shots to pick up the W.
- A meeting of the Top 2 From 2015: Jack Eichel will face Connor McDavid for the first time as a member of the Golden Knights. Eichel was selected second overall behind McDavid in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, he was traded to the Golden Knights this season. Both players will face off against each other for the first time as members of the Pacific Division.
