Oilers Blank Predators

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Nashville Predators to the tune of a 4-0 shutout on Thursday night. Mike Smith was fantastic in Oiler net stopping all 30 shots that he faced while Leon Draisaitl notched goals 52,53, and 54 for the hattrick. Darnell Nurse added the other Oilers marker.

A much-needed win after a few consecutive losses, lets's see how we got there...

First Period:

Edmonton had an energetic start to this, jumping to a 5-0 lead on the shot clock. Kris Russell had the first noteworthy play with a beautiful open-ice hit on Mikael Granlund.

Oilers were tenacious on the forecheck in the early goings, forcing turnovers and getting some decent zone-time—a flip of the script of what we usually see when these two teams play each other. The pressure eventually resulted in a Nashville penalty, giving the Oilers an opportunity to open up the scoring.

They would do just that as a tick-tack-toe play ended with Leon Draisaitl blasting home his 52nd of the year. 1-0 Edmonton. They didn’t have to wait long to get another opportunity on the PP as Luke Kunin took an interference penalty.

Edmonton spent almost the entire chance in the Preds zone but wasn’t able to convert. Tanner Jeannot had a beautiful chance in the slot after killing the penalty only to be foiled by Mike Smith.

Evan Bouchard would add a post but no other pucks would find twine. Edmonton went into the second up 1-0.

Second Period:

Nashville got their turn on the PP early in the second off a high-stick from Warren Foegele. The chance would come and go with no consequences as Edmonton effectively killed it off.

Evander Kane had a fantastic opportunity to extend the lead picking off a turnover at the Nashville blueline. He blazed right through broadway but his shot landed square in Juuse Saro’s chest.

Draisaitl was eventually able to find that insurance marker sending a wrister through heavy traffic into the back of the net. Leon has a multi-goal night and a career-high 53 goals on the season as Edmonton opens up a 2-0 lead.

Darnell Nurse added a shorthanded marker a few minutes later to extend that lead to 3-0. It was a perfect shot right in the slot that beat Saros on the blocker side. Edmonton in complete control in this one late in the second period.

That’s how this one would end...Edmonton just a mere 20 minutes away from picking up a critical win.

Third Period:

Nashville was on a mission to start the final frame. Matt Duchene had a fantastic chance in the first 30 seconds but Smith was able to make a fantastic glove save to keep the Preds off the board.

That pressure eventually resulted in Colton Scissons slamming in a goal for the Predators, cutting the lead to 3-1. Except they didn’t at all. Edmonton challenged for an offside and it was called back. Oilers retain their 3-0 lead with about 16 minutes left to play.

Derek Ryan came as close as you possibly could making it a 4-0 game. He ripped a wrist shot that beat Saros five-hole and initially looked like it hit the back of the net. Yet, on replay, it did in fact hit the post.

Edmonton would get that fourth goal as it would be Draisaitl on the PP sniping home his third to complete the hattrick and his 54th goal of the season. Oilers up 4-0 on the back of three Draisaitl goals.

That would be all she wrote as Mike Smith picks up his first shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory.

Takeaways: