GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Nashville Predators

Oilers in Nashville looking to get back into the win column

By Jeff Chapman
Colorado Avalanche v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (42-26-6, 2nd, Pacific)

Nashville Predators (42-26-5, 4th, Central)

14 April 2022

Bridgestone Arena

6 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: On The Forecheck

The Oilers are in Nashville looking to snap an 0-1-1 run. They’ll have their hands full with Roman Josi and the Predators tonight. Can they slip into Nashville and grab two points?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Mike Smith returns to the crease tonight. Smith has shown well in his most recent work, and is on a four game win streak. He’ll look for his twelfth win of the season tonight.
  • Roman Josi is a force to be reckoned with. The NHL’s leading point scorer on defence, Josi’s 86 points proves that he’s as much a threat with the puck as he is without.
  • The Oilers are going 11/7 tonight. Kris Russell is the seventh defenceman tonight as the Oilers will feature three lines while sprinkling in some McLeod and Kassian. Will it tilt the score in their favour?

