GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Nashville Predators

Edmonton Oilers (42-26-6, 2nd, Pacific)
Nashville Predators (42-26-5, 4th, Central)
14 April 2022
Bridgestone Arena
6 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: On The Forecheck
The Oilers are in Nashville looking to snap an 0-1-1 run. They’ll have their hands full with Roman Josi and the Predators tonight. Can they slip into Nashville and grab two points?
Oilers at Nashville:— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) April 14, 2022
11/7
Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi
Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Foegele-RNH-Ryan
-McLeod-Kassian
Nurse-Ceci
Keith-Bouchard
Kulak-Barrie
Russell
Smith
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Mike Smith returns to the crease tonight. Smith has shown well in his most recent work, and is on a four game win streak. He’ll look for his twelfth win of the season tonight.
- Roman Josi is a force to be reckoned with. The NHL’s leading point scorer on defence, Josi’s 86 points proves that he’s as much a threat with the puck as he is without.
- The Oilers are going 11/7 tonight. Kris Russell is the seventh defenceman tonight as the Oilers will feature three lines while sprinkling in some McLeod and Kassian. Will it tilt the score in their favour?
