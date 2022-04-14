GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Nashville Predators

14 April 2022

Bridgestone Arena

6 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: On The Forecheck

THUD

The Oilers were soundly beaten in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Ryan Hartman and Kevin Fiala each had a pair of goals for the Wild, while Frederick Gaudreau got the party started in the first. Leon Draisaitl salvaged a power play goal early in the third for Edmonton, but this was was no bueno for the Oilers. They’ll look to forget all about Tuesday as they’re in Nashville to take on the Predators. Can the Oilers get back to scoring goals?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“Today wasn’t our finest hour...We didn’t come away with any points in a tough building. We can play better.”

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft after his club’s 5-1 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.

It didn’t get ugly for the Oilers until the second period, but they’ll want to flush this one from their minds. Edmonton can inch closer to a playoff berth with two points in Nashville tonight.

THE PREDATORS ARE SAYING

“We’re wearing them down throughout the game, spent a lot of time in the [offensive] zone and we figured we’d get a break if we kept going. Got a lucky bounce there at the end, and we’ll take it.”

Source

That’s Predators forward Ryan Johansen. Johansen was the lone goal scorer in his club’s 1-0 OT win against the Sharks on Tuesday.

Sometimes, you just need one goal. The Predators will enjoy those two points they picked up, as they’re fighting for their playoff lives in the Western Conference. Nashville is jockeying for position with Dallas in the Wild Card race right now. The Predators (89 points) and Stars (88 points) would secure Wild Card berths if the season were to end today, it’s Vegas (85 points) who needs to do some catching up if they’re going to see the second season.

HAVE SOME OF THIS