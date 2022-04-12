GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Minnesota Wild

12 April 2022

Xcel Energy Center

6 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Hockey Wilderness

Oilers look to get back into the win column with a visit to Minnesota. They’ll face a tough Wild club that’s got a penchant for putting the puck in the net. Can the Oilers pick up two points on the road?

Oilers lineup in Minnesota tonight:



Kane - McDavid - Puljujarvi

Hyman - Draisaitl - Yamamoto

Foegele - Nugent-Hopkins - Ryan

Brassard - McLeod - Kassian



Nurse - Ceci

Keith - Bouchard

Kulak - Barrie



Koskinen#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) April 12, 2022

