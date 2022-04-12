GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Minnesota Wild

Edmonton Oilers (42-25-6, 2nd, Pacific)
Minnesota Wild (44-21-6, 2nd, Central)
12 April 2022
Xcel Energy Center
6 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Hockey Wilderness
Oilers look to get back into the win column with a visit to Minnesota. They’ll face a tough Wild club that’s got a penchant for putting the puck in the net. Can the Oilers pick up two points on the road?
Oilers lineup in Minnesota tonight:— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) April 12, 2022
Kane - McDavid - Puljujarvi
Hyman - Draisaitl - Yamamoto
Foegele - Nugent-Hopkins - Ryan
Brassard - McLeod - Kassian
Nurse - Ceci
Keith - Bouchard
Kulak - Barrie
Koskinen#Oilers
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- The Oilers are running with Mikko Koskinen in between the pipes. Edmonton will turn to Mikko Koskinen once again tonight. Koskinen turned aside all but one shot in Saturday’s shootout loss to the Avalanche, he’ll be asked to do it once more tonight versus Minnesota. A win tonight will give Koskinen a career high 26.
- Old friend Cam Talbot will start for Minnesota: The last Oilers goalie to pick up a win in the playoffs, Cam Talbot will start for the Wild. The Wild are battling with the Blues for control of second place in the Central Division, and you can bet that Talbot would love to secure two for his club.
- Watch for Kirill the Thrill: Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov is a heavy hitter on the scoresheet. Already with 42 goals, the Oilers could have their hands full with Kaprizov on the ice.
Loading comments...