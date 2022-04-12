GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Minnesota Wild

12 April 2022

Xcel Energy Center

6 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Hockey Wilderness

SNAPPED AT SIX

Darcy Kuemper turned aside 49 of 50 Oiler shots (and a couple more in the shootout) on Saturday to eek out a 2-1 win for the Avalanche. Mikko Koskinen helped get the Oilers to the shootout, turning away 33 of 34 Colorado shots to help grab a point for the Oilers. Warren Foegele picked up the lone Oiler goal, the Oilers’ win streak is stopped at six.

Edmonton hits the road to face the Minnesota Wild tonight, they’ll look to get back into the win column and one step closer to sewing up a playoff berth. Can they pick up two points tonight?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“We lost the skills competition in the shootout. We had chances to win that game and I am proud of the effort that our players put forth. It was a playoff-like feel to that game.”

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft after his club’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche on Saturday night.

The Oilers did their best as they tried to end it in OT. Colorado didn’t have a shot in the extra five minutes, the Oilers put up eleven. Take the point and move on.

THE WILD ARE SAYING

“The team that we have, I always have confidence that we can comeback in games, and we did tonight.”

Source

That’s Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury after coming back from a three goal deficit to double up the LA Kings 6-3 on Sunday.

The Wild scored six unanswered goals in their come-from-behind victory over the LA Kings on Sunday. Things don’t get any easier for LA, who will be without Drew Doughty for the remainder of the year after he completed wrist surgery. For the Wild, they’re jockeying for position with the St. Louis Blues in the Central Division. Both clubs are holding onto 91 points and are tightly wound to the second and third place positions in the Central Division.

HAVE SOME OF THIS