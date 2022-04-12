GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Minnesota Wild

Edmonton Oilers (42-25-6, 2nd, Pacific)
Minnesota Wild (44-21-6, 2nd, Central)
12 April 2022
Xcel Energy Center
6 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Hockey Wilderness
SNAPPED AT SIX
Darcy Kuemper turned aside 49 of 50 Oiler shots (and a couple more in the shootout) on Saturday to eek out a 2-1 win for the Avalanche. Mikko Koskinen helped get the Oilers to the shootout, turning away 33 of 34 Colorado shots to help grab a point for the Oilers. Warren Foegele picked up the lone Oiler goal, the Oilers’ win streak is stopped at six.
Edmonton hits the road to face the Minnesota Wild tonight, they’ll look to get back into the win column and one step closer to sewing up a playoff berth. Can they pick up two points tonight?
Let’s go to the tape.
THE OILERS ARE SAYING
“We lost the skills competition in the shootout. We had chances to win that game and I am proud of the effort that our players put forth. It was a playoff-like feel to that game.”
That’s Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft after his club’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche on Saturday night.
The Oilers did their best as they tried to end it in OT. Colorado didn’t have a shot in the extra five minutes, the Oilers put up eleven. Take the point and move on.
THE WILD ARE SAYING
“The team that we have, I always have confidence that we can comeback in games, and we did tonight.”
That’s Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury after coming back from a three goal deficit to double up the LA Kings 6-3 on Sunday.
The Wild scored six unanswered goals in their come-from-behind victory over the LA Kings on Sunday. Things don’t get any easier for LA, who will be without Drew Doughty for the remainder of the year after he completed wrist surgery. For the Wild, they’re jockeying for position with the St. Louis Blues in the Central Division. Both clubs are holding onto 91 points and are tightly wound to the second and third place positions in the Central Division.
HAVE SOME OF THIS
- A recent 6-0-1 run for the Oilers has them sitting nicely at 90 points, that’s good for second in the Pacific. They’re up on the Kings by four points with a game in hand. Nine games remain, the Oilers can safely put this one into the garage if they finish 5-4. Three wins ought to get it done as well, I just don’t like when we have to sit through the credits.
- Even I’m getting sick and tired of talking about Jesse Puljujärvi’s efficiency while in the Oilers’ lineup. Proof is in the pudding. If you think you’ll get better results with someone else in the top six, have at it. You’re not going to find a better ring wing on this club, it’s simply not going to happen, and it’s surely not going to happen at 1.2MM in cap. Not sure what everyone else thinks they’re watching if they’re sour on Puljujärvi.
- Old friend Cam Talbot (28-12-3, .911 SV% / 2.81 GAA / 2 SO) will get the start for the Wild in net tonight. Mikko Koskinen (25-10-4, .904 SV% / 3.04 GAA / 1 SO) will likely get the start for the Oilers.
- KIRILL THE THRILL: Kirill Kaprizov is electrifying, and he scores goals in bunches. He’s got 42 of them right now, he’ll look to add to that total on the top line with Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello. Minnesota’s power play clocks in at just over 20%, Kaprizov’s good for twelve of those.
- Connor McDavid’s 15-game scoring streak came to an end in Saturday’s 2-1 OTL to the Colorado Avalanche. Currently riding at 108 points on the season, he’s got nine more games to stuff those boxcars.
- This one could end up being the opposite of Saturday’s 2-1 nail-biter versus Colorado. Minnesota ranks fifth in goals scored per game, the Oilers rank seventh. A couple of early markers could set the tone for a high scoring affair.
- A win tonight could put Edmonton six points above the Kings with eight games remaining on the season. LA is in Chicago to take on the Hawks. Grab two points and hold on.
