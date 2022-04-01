GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues

01 April 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

The Oilers are looking to make it three in a row with a visit from the Blues tonight. The Oilers will have their hands full with a stout Blues offence featuring four 20+ goal scorers. Let’s see who’s where.

Kane - McDavid - Puljujarvi⁰Hyman - Draisaitl - Yamamoto⁰Brassard - RNH - Kassian⁰Foegele - McLeod - Archibald



Nurse - Ceci⁰Keith - Bouchard⁰Kulak - Barrie



Smith#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) April 2, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Mike Smith starts for the Oilers in net. Smith's last start was a 28-save win in San Jose, he'll look to provide a solid sixty for Edmonton. A win will give him eight on the season.

Zack Kassian is back in the lineup tonight. Kassian spent two straight in the press box as a healthy scratch, he'll join Derick Brassard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the third line tonight.

Leon looks for number 50. Leon Draisaitl needs just one more goal to put up 50 on the season. There's still plenty of season to go after tonight, but getting 50 would be a feather in Draisaitl's cap. 50 goals would tie Draisaitl's 2018-19 season, when he finished with 50-55-105 in 82 games.

The Oilers can’t stop chasing the Kings. A win tonight will bring them back to within one point of LA, who picked up a win over Calgary last night.