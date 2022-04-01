 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike Smith To Start In Net Versus Blues

Smith’s last start was a win versus San Jose. Could go for another one tonight versus St. Louis.

By Jeff Chapman
Mike Smith will start in goal for the Oilers tonight. He’ll face a Blues team that’s looking for their third win in a row, just like the Oilers.

Smith (7-9-2, .896SV% / 3.41 GAA) picked up a win in his last start versus the San Jose Sharks, a game that saw him put up 28 saves on 30 shots. He’ll need to bring his A-game tonight, the Blues have four 20+ goal scorers in David Perron, Jordan Kyrou, Vladimir Tarasenko and Pavel Buchnevich. The Blues have an excellent power play ranked third overall in the league at 26.2%.

A win tonight for Edmonton will make it their ninth straight win at home, it will tie them with a record they set five years ago. The Oilers are looking for their third straight win, helping them keep pace with the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings pulled out a shootout victory over the Calgary Flames last night, Edmonton trails LA by three points with two games in hand.

