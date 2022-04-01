GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues

01 April 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: St Louis Game Time

EXTRA TIME

The Edmonton Oilers needed a little extra time to put the Kings away in Wednesday’s 4-3 shootout victory, but they picked up two points all the same. Connor McDavid scored his 100th point of the season with a goal in the third period, while Leon Draisaitl picked up his 49th goal of the year late in the first. The Kings made it a match by scoring two goals in under fifteen seconds early on in the third period, but Mikko Koskinen stopped 38 of 41 shots to tie his career high win total at 25.

The Oilers are on a two game win streak, they’ll look to make it three in a row as the Blues are in town tonight. The Blues are on a two game win streak of their own. Can the Oilers make it three wins in a row tonight?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“It is very impressive...He might have gotten 100 in his rookie season too, if he hadn’t have gotten hurt. His consistency is amazing, fun to be a part of, fun to watch. It is hard to score in this league. He goes up against the best every single night. Every team tries to stop him and focuses on him the most, yet every season he gets 110, 120 points, I don’t even know. But that is hard to do. It is impressive.”

Source

That’s Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl on teammate Connor McDavid’s 100th point of the season.

It is really impressive. You’ve got the best player in the world in Edmonton routinely putting up 100 point seasons like it’s nothing. The Oilers ought to be contending for the Stanley Cup every year with two of the best players in McDavid and Draisaitl on the club. If you’re not going all-in every year with the deck stacked, then what are we doing here?

THE BLUES ARE SAYING

“It was all around good game for us and something to build on for sure. We got to put like four or five in a row before we start thinking that we got something going here.”

Source

That’s Blues forward David Perron after his club’s 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Seems like years ago that Perron was in the top six for Edmonton. Well, it was seven-plus years ago. Like his time in Edmonton, Perron continues to fill the net in St. Louis (he’s one of four 20+ goal scorers on the Blues this year). Stunner of a deal that sent him to Pittsburgh for Rob Klinkhammer and a first round pick that was later sent to the Islanders in the Griffin Reinhart deal. Fond memories, really.

HAVE SOME OF THIS