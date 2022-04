The Oilers are looking for their third win in a row. The Blues are looking for their third win in a row. Someone’s gonna win their third game in a row tonight.

01 April 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: St Louis Game Time

The Blues are in town tonight as the Oilers look for their third straight win. The Blues are looking for their third straight win. Who’s going to emerge with their third straight win tonight? Guess you’ll have to watch to find out.