GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Washington Capitals

09 March 2022

Rogers Place

6 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet, Sportsnet 1

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Japers’ Rink

The Oilers are on an 0-2-1 slide. They’ll need to defeat a Capitals club that took out the Flames last night if they want to get back to the win column. Let’s see what’s out there tonight.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

The Capitals are playing their second game in as many nights . Washington was victorious in a 5-4 matchup in Calgary last night, while the Oilers had a night off in-between games. Can the Oilers catch Washington with tired legs tonight?

. Washington was victorious in a 5-4 matchup in Calgary last night, while the Oilers had a night off in-between games. Can the Oilers catch Washington with tired legs tonight? Mikko Koskinen will start tonight’s game in net for Edmonton . Koskinen’s last game was a 3-1 loss to the Flames on Monday, he’ll try one more time for his 20th win of the season.

. Koskinen’s last game was a 3-1 loss to the Flames on Monday, he’ll try one more time for his 20th win of the season. Alexander Ovechkin is on a scoring tear...again. Ovechkin is 4-3-7 in his last 4 games. He scored his 765th and 766th career goals to tie him for third in NHL goal scoring history with Jaromir Jagr. The Oilers will do their best to keep him from gaining that third spot tonight.

Oilers badly need a win to stay within reach of the Vegas Golden Knights. A loss tonight and a win by Vegas tomorrow in Buffalo will space the two teams by six points. Win tonight and figure it out tomorrow.