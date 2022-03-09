Mikko Koskinen To Start In Goal Versus Capitals

With the Washington Capitals in town, the Oilers are rolling with Mikko Koskinen in the net tonight.

Koskinen was in goal for Edmonton’s 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday night. He’ll get another turn tonight as the Oilers look to close the gap between themselves and the Vegas Golden Knights. Edmonton trails Vegas by four points in the standings, the Oilers have a game in hand. A solid outing by Mikko Koskinen paired with two points for the Oilers tonight will get the Oilers to within one game of Vegas in the Pacific Division standings. With Vegas visiting Buffalo tomorrow, it’s especially important for the Oilers to keep pace in the division.

A win for Koskinen (19-9-3, .904 SV% / 3.05 GAA / 1 SO) will give him 20 on the season.

