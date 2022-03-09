GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs. Washington Capitals

09 March 2022

Rogers Place

6 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet, Sportsnet 1

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Japers’ Rink

FLAME OUT

TylerToffoli was a two goal scorer for the Flames in Calgary on Monday, helping the Flames take a 3-1 decision over the Oilers. Devin Shore provided the lone tally in defeat, Mikko Koskinen had 26 saves in the loss, as the Flames continue to put distance between themselves and the rest of the division. Things don’t get any easier for the Oilers tonight as the Capitals are in town, and they’re rolling with wins in their last three.

The Oilers are going to need to start getting back into the win column, and they’re going to need to start doing it soon. Can they trip up a Caps team that’s looking good as of late?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“I think we’re trying to build something as a group and the way we want to play, and I think that needs to be our focus and let results be a byproduct of that. A lot of games left. We’re over the halfway mark, but I think if we start looking at the playoff picture, I don’t think that’s a recipe for success right now.”

That’s Oilers forward Devin Shore after the Oilers’ 3-1 loss the Flames on Monday.

Shore is correct, the Oilers are over the halfway mark. There are 25 games remaining in the regular season, and the Oilers are going to have to win the majority of them if they want to have any chance at the postseason. If 96 points is the cut line, Edmonton is going to need to win 16 or 17 games (or any combination of 32 points) if they’re going to have any serious chance at getting into the second season.

THE CAPITALS ARE SAYING

“I think that was what was so important and good for building confidence within our guys is that we have a veteran team, so we’ve been there before, but that was one of the first games this year where we’ve been down a goal,” Washington forward Nic Dowd said. “We stuck with it in a tough building against a good team in their building and did all the little things right and we got rewarded for it at the end.”

That’s Capitals forward Nic Dowd after his club’s 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames last night.

Alexander Ovechkin scored two goals last night (765 and 766 in his career) which ties him for third overall with Jaromir Jagr. Dowd scored midway through the third to give the Capitals the lead, though it was Ovechkin that would score the eventual game winner later on.

