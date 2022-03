09 March 2022

Rogers Place

6 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet, Sportsnet 1

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Japers’ Rink

With 25 to go, the Oilers are going to likely need to squeeze 32 points in order to having a fighting chance at a playoff berth in the Pacific. That’s something like 16-9, or a combination of wins and overtime losses. They’ll get a Caps club tonight as Edmonton begins a crucial five game homestand.