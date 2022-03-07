GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers (30-22-4, 4th, Pacific)
Calgary Flames (33-14-7), 1st, Pacific)
07 March 2022
Scotiabank Saddledome
7:30 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline
After a disappointing 5-2 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday night, the Oilers need to get their ducks in a row quick. A tough week starts tonight with a visit to the Pacific Division leaders in Calgary. The Flames are 13-1-1 in their last fifteen, can the Oilers pour some water on that fire?
First time 12 & 6 under Jay Woodcroft…— Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) March 8, 2022
McLeod-McDavid-Hyman
Kane-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Foegele-Shore-Ryan
Benson-Malone-Sceviour
Nurse-Ceci
Keith-Broberg
Niemelainen-Lagesson
Koskinen
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Mikko Koskinen will start in goal for the Oilers. Koskinen is looking to get back in the win column after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday. His next win will be his 20th on the season.
- Both Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are looking for their 80th points. Leon and Connor are atop the NHL each with 79 points. McDavid was held scoreless against Montréal, while Draisaitl picked up an assist. Edmonton will need a big night from both players, as the Flames aren’t likely to go away quietly.
- Jay Woodcroft is using a 12/6 lineup. A move away from his usual 11/7 setup, those are some interesting bottom lines with Devin Shore at 3C and Brad Malone at 4.
The Oilers need a win tonight in order to keep pace with Vegas, who are four points up on the Oilers. Let’s see what you got.
