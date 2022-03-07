GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames

07 March 2022

Scotiabank Saddledome

7:30 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline

After a disappointing 5-2 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday night, the Oilers need to get their ducks in a row quick. A tough week starts tonight with a visit to the Pacific Division leaders in Calgary. The Flames are 13-1-1 in their last fifteen, can the Oilers pour some water on that fire?

First time 12 & 6 under Jay Woodcroft…



McLeod-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-Shore-Ryan

Benson-Malone-Sceviour



Nurse-Ceci

Keith-Broberg

Niemelainen-Lagesson



— Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) March 8, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Mikko Koskinen will start in goal for the Oilers . Koskinen is looking to get back in the win column after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday. His next win will be his 20th on the season.

. Koskinen is looking to get back in the win column after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday. His next win will be his 20th on the season. Both Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are looking for their 80th points. Leon and Connor are atop the NHL each with 79 points. McDavid was held scoreless against Montréal, while Draisaitl picked up an assist. Edmonton will need a big night from both players, as the Flames aren’t likely to go away quietly.

Leon and Connor are atop the NHL each with 79 points. McDavid was held scoreless against Montréal, while Draisaitl picked up an assist. Edmonton will need a big night from both players, as the Flames aren’t likely to go away quietly. Jay Woodcroft is using a 12/6 lineup. A move away from his usual 11/7 setup, those are some interesting bottom lines with Devin Shore at 3C and Brad Malone at 4.

The Oilers need a win tonight in order to keep pace with Vegas, who are four points up on the Oilers. Let’s see what you got.