GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames

Oilers due south for the latest installment of the BOAL

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers (30-22-4, 4th, Pacific)

Calgary Flames (33-14-7), 1st, Pacific)

07 March 2022

Scotiabank Saddledome

7:30 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline

After a disappointing 5-2 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday night, the Oilers need to get their ducks in a row quick. A tough week starts tonight with a visit to the Pacific Division leaders in Calgary. The Flames are 13-1-1 in their last fifteen, can the Oilers pour some water on that fire?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Mikko Koskinen will start in goal for the Oilers. Koskinen is looking to get back in the win column after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday. His next win will be his 20th on the season.
  • Both Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are looking for their 80th points. Leon and Connor are atop the NHL each with 79 points. McDavid was held scoreless against Montréal, while Draisaitl picked up an assist. Edmonton will need a big night from both players, as the Flames aren’t likely to go away quietly.
  • Jay Woodcroft is using a 12/6 lineup. A move away from his usual 11/7 setup, those are some interesting bottom lines with Devin Shore at 3C and Brad Malone at 4.

The Oilers need a win tonight in order to keep pace with Vegas, who are four points up on the Oilers. Let’s see what you got.

