GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames

07 March 2022

Scotiabank Saddledome

7:30 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline

HAB-NOTS

The Oilers dropped a 5-2 decision to the Montréal Canadiens on Saturday. Edmonton got goals from Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod, but goaltending was a kink in the hose for the Oilers once again. Currently outside of the playoff picture, the Oilers are now looking up at the Golden Knights, the Kings, and the Calgary Flames. An opportunity arises tonight for the Oilers to get back on track with a win, though Calgary could prove to be a formidable opponent.

Can the Oilers get back into the swing of things with two points tonight?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“We just weren’t good enough...They are a team that has obviously been playing well since their coaching change. They were better than us tonight. There was maybe a little fatigue, I guess, but that is no excuse. We have to be better out of the gate. Their power play was good and ours wasn’t. That was kind of the difference, for sure.”

Source

That’s Oilers captain Connor McDavid after his club’s 5-2 loss to the Montréal Canadiens on Saturday night.

The Canadiens capitalized on their powerplay, going 2/4. Just for fun, they picked up a shorthanded goal as well. The Oilers failed to cash on the power play, they went 0/4 on the night.

THE FLAMES ARE SAYING

“I kind of made a quick move to my backhand, forehand and shot low glove. I haven’t really seen this goalie too, too much. I kind of got a quick shot off and found the back of the net.”

Source

That’s Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau after scoring the game winner in Calgary’s overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Gaudreau needed 37 seconds to put a bow on a 4-3 Flames OT victory on Saturday night. The Calgary Flames are buzzing right now, an absolutely red-hot 13-1-1 in their last 15.

HAVE SOME OF THIS