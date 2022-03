The next chapter of the BOA takes place tonight at the Dome

07 March 2022

Scotiabank Saddledome

7:30 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline

The Oilers look to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Canadiens on Saturday. They’ll need to come back strong, as they’re in Calgary to face the division-leading Flames.