GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Montréal Canadiens

Edmonton Oilers (30-21-4, 4th, Pacific)
Montréal Canadiens (14-34-7), 8th, Atlantic)
05 March 2022
Rogers Place
5 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Eyes On The Prize
After a .500 road trip, the Oilers are back home to face a Habs club that’s 6-1 in their last 7.
Oilers roll out…— Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) March 6, 2022
McLeod-McDavid-Hyman
Kane-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Foegele-Shore-Ryan
Benson-Turris (1st game since 1/22)
Nurse-Ceci
Keith-Bouchard
Lagesson-Broberg
Niemelainen
@hockeynight w/@LouDeBrusk & @GenePrincipe … pic.twitter.com/hHnFIv3q1Z
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Mike Smith will get the start for the Oilers in goal. Smith’s last game was a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes where he turned aside 27 of 29 total shots. A win tonight would give him six on the year
- Philip Broberg is in the lineup. Broberg was called up yesterday after learning that Tyson Barrie would be out of the lineup for a week or so due to injury.
- The Canadiens are hot right now. Since the arrival of Martin St. Louis, the Habs are 6-3-1 and they’re scoring a bunch of goals. Will this resurgence give Edmonton trouble tonight?
Oilers look for a win to keep pace with the Golden Knights. Can they take two points today?
