GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Montréal Canadiens

Montréal Canadiens (14-34-7), 8th, Atlantic)

05 March 2022

Rogers Place

5 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Eyes On The Prize

After a .500 road trip, the Oilers are back home to face a Habs club that’s 6-1 in their last 7.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Mike Smith will get the start for the Oilers in goal. Smith’s last game was a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes where he turned aside 27 of 29 total shots. A win tonight would give him six on the year

Smith’s last game was a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes where he turned aside 27 of 29 total shots. A win tonight would give him six on the year Philip Broberg is in the lineup. Broberg was called up yesterday after learning that Tyson Barrie would be out of the lineup for a week or so due to injury.

Broberg was called up yesterday after learning that Tyson Barrie would be out of the lineup for a week or so due to injury. The Canadiens are hot right now. Since the arrival of Martin St. Louis, the Habs are 6-3-1 and they’re scoring a bunch of goals. Will this resurgence give Edmonton trouble tonight?

Oilers look for a win to keep pace with the Golden Knights. Can they take two points today?