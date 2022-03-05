 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Montréal Canadiens

Oilers back home for one against resurgent Canadiens club

By Jeff Chapman
Montreal Canadiens v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (30-21-4, 4th, Pacific)

Montréal Canadiens (14-34-7), 8th, Atlantic)

05 March 2022

Rogers Place

5 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Eyes On The Prize

After a .500 road trip, the Oilers are back home to face a Habs club that’s 6-1 in their last 7.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Mike Smith will get the start for the Oilers in goal. Smith’s last game was a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes where he turned aside 27 of 29 total shots. A win tonight would give him six on the year
  • Philip Broberg is in the lineup. Broberg was called up yesterday after learning that Tyson Barrie would be out of the lineup for a week or so due to injury.
  • The Canadiens are hot right now. Since the arrival of Martin St. Louis, the Habs are 6-3-1 and they’re scoring a bunch of goals. Will this resurgence give Edmonton trouble tonight?

Oilers look for a win to keep pace with the Golden Knights. Can they take two points today?

