Montréal Canadiens (14-34-7), 8th, Atlantic)

05 March 2022

Rogers Place

5 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

After finishing a five game road trip, the Oilers are back home to host the Habs. Looking to keep pace with Vegas in the Pacific, they’re hungry for two points.