Oilers Recall Philip Broberg

The Oilers will recall Philip Broberg.

Broberg will be up for Tyson Barrie, who suffered an upper body injury in last night’s 4-3 OTL to the Chicago Blackhawks. He’s expected to miss 7-10 days, which puts his return near the NHL Trade Deadline. There’s some speculation as to whether or not Tyson Barrie will remain an Oiler after the deadline date of March 21st. Barrie has two more years on his deal after this year at 4.5 million per year.

Broberg has appeared in 17 games for the Oilers this year, collecting one assist. He was shipped back to Bakersfield in order to activate Duncan Keith, who was out after taking a nasty spill into the boards. Since then, Broberg played in Wednesday’s game versus the San Jose Barracuda, where he picked up a goal.

Edmonton’s next game will take place Saturday at 5 PM MT, as the Oilers will host the Montréal Canadiens at Rogers Place. Join us for gameday coverage!