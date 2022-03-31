Oilers Sign Xavier Bourgault To Entry Level Contract

: ✍️



Forward Xavier Bourgault signed a three year deal beginning in 2022-23. He’s having a fine season with Shawinigan in the Q, drumming up 51 points in just 31 games so far. Bourgault missed some time due to a concussion sustained in a WJC prelim, but has put up better than a point per game since his return in February. A smooth skater, Bourgault can play either centre or wing.

Bourgault’s game doesn’t leap off the ice at you but he’s dangerous in a variety of ways, with a deceptive release that comes off of his blade early in his shooting motion and stance to surprise goalies (off of either foot or from awkward postures, too) and good playmaking instincts inside the offensive zone.

Source (Scott Wheeler, The Athletic)

Bourgault was selected 22nd overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft after the Oilers traded down with Minnesota for an additional third round pick that turned into German defenceman Luca Munzenberger.

Bourgault will join the Bakersfield Condors for the 2022-23 season, where he’ll look to continue putting the puck in the net. Look for him to make an appearance in Bakersfield if the Cataractes are eliminated from the playoffs early.