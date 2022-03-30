 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

A regulation win gets the Oilers to second place in the division.

By Jeff Chapman
Arizona Coyotes v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (37-25-5, 3rd, Pacific)

Los Angeles Kings (36-23-9, 2nd, Pacific)

30 March 2022

Rogers Place

730 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

The Oilers are coming off a 6-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. They’ve got their sights set on the LA Kings tonight, as a regulation win will get them to second place in the Pacific.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are close to hitting some milestones. Connor McDavid is two points away from 100 on the season, while Leon Draisaitl is just two goals away from 50 on the season. The Kings are stingy on defence tonight, can either player break out tonight?
  • Mikko Koskinen can tie his career high win total with a win tonight. Koskinen looks for win number 25 on the season and two points in the standings tonight.
  • A regulation win will put the Oilers in second place. A win for the Oilers in regulation will put Edmonton in second place with a game in hand. Two points would be huge for the Oilers tonight.

Let’s get to it.

